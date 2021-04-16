Lance Bass Thinks Colton Underwood Will ‘Get A Lot Of Backlash’ From The LGBT Community

Lance Bass has some advice for Colton Underwood.

On the new episode of “The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous” podcast, the hosts welcome the former *NSYNC member to talk about the “Bachelor” star coming out as gay.

Bass expects that there is “definitely gonna get a lot of backlash from the community at first… there is a small percentage of the community that’s just gonna not like the fact that he came out this way… that he’s monetizing the experience…”

The singer also talks about why he himself stayed in the closet so long, explaining that a lot of it had to do with being in *NSYNC.

“As long as I was in the group, I didn’t want to even talk about it, mention it, act on it because it was so ingrained in me that if anyone found out I was gay, *NSYNC would be over. Done,” he says. “And now I’ve got my four best friends’ careers in my hands that I completely just trashed… I just didn’t want to hurt my group.”

Asked whether he has any advice for Underwood on his coming out journey, Bass says simply, “Sit back, listen and learn.”