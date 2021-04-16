Country Duo Brothers Osborne Open Up About Life In The Spotlight

It’s been a tumultuous year for Brothers Osborne.

The country duo, made up of brothers T.J and John Osborne, joined Anthony Mason for an in-depth interview on “CBS Sunday Morning” and opened up about why 2020, and the first half of 2021, has been their most challenging year yet.

The interview comes after T.J. publicly announced he is gay and John thought about leaving the music industry amid his battle with anxiety and depression.

According to T.J., deciding to come out was worrisome.

“But I think once I finally, like, made the decision to do what I was going to do, I felt very sure in that,” he said. “But it’s just really the fear of the unknown… Do we lose fans?”

In the end, the support he’s received was better than he imagined. “I’ve had an incredible amount of support,” T.J. gushed. “And there’s been some people saying some off-colour things to me. But it was a lot, a lot less than I expected.”

And John’s struggles began as they set out to make their album, Skeletons.

“I remember calling our manager at the time,” John explained. “And I told him, I’m like, I mean, ‘We can’t go into the studio. I don’t know what’s wrong with me — I don’t know why I’m not happy. I’m depressed. My anxiety is through the roof. I can’t sleep. My ears are ringing.'”

Instead of letting his depression spiral, the brothers decided to cancel their upcoming tour dates and regroup.

“And with a lot of therapy, a lot of self-help, a lot of love from my friends and family — I was able to kinda get to a better place so we can finish the album,” John said. “But I — and this is the God’s honest truth, going into this record, I considered quitting music… which is something I never in my life thought I would want to do.”

To coincide with the interview, Brothers Osborne released a new single, “Younger Me”.

The track, inspired by TJ’s decision to come out, is a message to his younger self who was struggling with being different.

I’ve always wished I could speak to my younger self, give him a hug and show him who he’d become and what he’d achieve. Once I came out, that feeling was so overwhelmingly strong that this song was born and the time to share it is now. -TJhttps://t.co/olJ4mDNWUC pic.twitter.com/0a7JmDTtol — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) April 16, 2021

The full interview with Brothers Osborne will air Sunday on CBS.