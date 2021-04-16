‘Peaky Blinders’/’Harry Potter’ Actress Helen McCrory, Wife Of Damian Lewis, Dead At 52 After Brief Cancer Battle

By Brent Furdyk.

Actress Helen McCrory, known for roles in “Peaky Blinders” and the 007 film “Skyfall” has passed away at age 52.

McCrory was the wife of “Billions” star Damian Lewis. Married in 2007, McCrory was mother to the couple’s two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” said Lewis in a statement, via The Mirror.

“She died as she lived,” Lewis added. “Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory was recently seen in HBO’s “His Dark Materials”, while other screen credits included “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, “Roadkill”, “Quiz”, “MotherFatherSon”, “Penny Dreadful” and more.

Tribute to the late star flooded in on social media.

