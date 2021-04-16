‘Peaky Blinders’/’Harry Potter’ Actress Helen McCrory, Wife Of Damian Lewis, Dead At 52 After Brief Cancer Battle

Actress Helen McCrory, known for roles in “Peaky Blinders” and the 007 film “Skyfall” has passed away at age 52.

McCrory was the wife of “Billions” star Damian Lewis. Married in 2007, McCrory was mother to the couple’s two children, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13.

“I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully as home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” said Lewis in a statement, via The Mirror.

“She died as she lived,” Lewis added. “Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

McCrory was recently seen in HBO’s “His Dark Materials”, while other screen credits included “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, “Roadkill”, “Quiz”, “MotherFatherSon”, “Penny Dreadful” and more.

Tribute to the late star flooded in on social media.

I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity. She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) April 16, 2021

We are heartbroken to report that the uniquely talented, #HelenMcCrory, who voiced Lord Asriel's daemon Stelmaria, has passed to another world after battling cancer. We have lost one of the finest actors of our generation. Our thoughts are with her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/XGRykOFjc2 — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

Unbearable and unbelievable that Helen McCrory has gone. A genuine firecracker with an aching vulnerability. A wonderful actor and a wonderful woman. Thoughts with Damian and family. RIP — Mark Gatiss 💙 (@Markgatiss) April 16, 2021

We're saddened to hear of the death of actor and star of Peaky Blinders, MotherFatherSon and Roadkill Helen McCrory. Read the full tribute from Piers Wenger, BBC Director of Drama: https://t.co/Dlc8bf7hhK pic.twitter.com/lAum12QTdQ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory made everything she was in better. Talent and screen presence beyond measure. What awful news. RIP ❤ pic.twitter.com/bqxfnVuQiQ — Amy West (@TV_amyy) April 16, 2021

We're sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021

We are sad to report the death of actress Helen McCrory, who starred in 'The Vampires of Venice' https://t.co/tIkFbO6uHN pic.twitter.com/vfdI8mWERz — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) April 16, 2021

Very sorry to hear of the death of Helen McCrory, such a brilliant actor; heartfelt condolences to Damian Lewis, their children, and all who loved her. pic.twitter.com/NRlo3KPKWb — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) April 16, 2021

Impossible to process the mighty Helen McCrory has passed. I worked with Helen on stage and of course we were lucky enough to get her in "Inside No 9". She was always immaculate and brilliant. An unfathomable loss. RIP . pic.twitter.com/fbau6kywzW — reece shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) April 16, 2021

RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure to work with you. Love ya. Blessings to Damian and the family. pic.twitter.com/OPQQv0UZ0V — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory was fearless and brilliant. Her talent astounded me . She was a shining light and is so still. — Elizabeth McGovern (@ElizabethMcGov) April 16, 2021

We are devastated to hear of the loss of Helen McCrory. She was brilliant, vivacious, and she made us laugh. A luminous presence on stage and on screen. pic.twitter.com/MlsHLt5MJQ — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) April 16, 2021