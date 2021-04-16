Taylor Swift Breaks The Beatles’ UK Chart Record With Third No. 1 Album In Under A Year

Taylor Swift is making big waves on the charts.

With the release of her new re-recorded album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the singer has broken a record in the U.K. held by tThe Beatles for 54 years.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Drops Live Performance Of ‘Exile’ With Bon Iver

Swift’s latest release marked her third No. 1 album on the U.K. charts in under ayear and set the new record in the country for the fasted accumulation of three No. 1 albums ever, according to the Official Charts Company.

Taylor Swift breaks 54-year-old record held by The Beatles as she earns the fastest accumulation of three #1 albums in UK history. pic.twitter.com/7sOwHvChnz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 16, 2021

The record includes the albums Folklore, released on July 31, and Evermore, released on Dec. 18, for a total of 259 days to score her three No. 1s.

The Beatles had held the record of 364 days with the releases of Help!, Rubber Soul, and Revolver.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Frontline Nurse Sweet Gift And Handwritten Note: ‘I Am So Inspired By You’

WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week.😆 Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album 1st week of the last 6 years & the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly?? How?? Did I get this lucky?? — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, on the American charts, Swift celebrated Fearless (Taylor’s Version) having the biggest first week for a country album in six years, and the top country release of the year so far.