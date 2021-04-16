Troye Sivan Enlists Tate McRae For New Single ‘You’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Troye Sivan is back with a catchy new single, this time with Tate McRae.

The track “You”, which dropped Friday, features the Canadian songstress, Sivan, and DJ-producer Regard.

“When I try to fall back, I fall back to you,” Sivan sings. “When I talk to my friends, I talk about you. When the Hennessy’s stong, All I see is you.”

RELATED: Troye Sivan Is ‘Absolutely Blown Away’ As Madame Tussauds Sydney Reveals New Waxwork

Sivan has been busy teasing the collab on TikTok before finally debuting the song Friday.

RELATED: Troye Sivan And Kacey Musgraves Make It Look ‘Easy’ In New Music Video

“You” follows another epic collab between Sivan and Kacey Musgraves on “Easy”, which dropped in early December.

The new single is also McRae’s first new song following the release of her second album Too Young to Be Sad.