Alison Brie Defends ‘Promising Young Woman’ Co-Star Carey Mulligan From Critic’s Insulting Review

Alison Brie has got Carey Mulligan’s back.

In December, a Variety review of dark comedy “Promising Young Woman” (in which Brie and Mulligan appeared) by Variety‘s Dennis Harvey implied that Mulligan was miscast in the role of a “femme fatale” because she wasn’t attractive enough to play a woman for the role.

In an interview with the New York Times, Mulligan admitted she “took issue” with the review (Variety issued a formal apology to the actress), and Brie agrees with Mulligan’s assessment.

“It was pretty egregious,” Brie told Insider of the review. “I felt really proud of Carey for speaking up about it because that idea is terrifying. To criticize the critics who are going to continue to critique your work for the rest of your career is a daunting idea.”

In fact, Brie felt the point the critic was trying to make was insulting. “There are so many things to comment on that feels like fair game, but appearance? It kind of blows my mind that in this day and age that people would think that’s an okay thing to critique in an artistic space… It feels inappropriate,” she said.

“Mulligan, a fine actress,” Harvey wrote in his controversial review, “seems a bit of an odd choice as this admittedly many-layered apparent femme fatale — Margot Robbie is a producer here, and one can (perhaps too easily) imagine the role might once have been intended for her. Whereas with this star, Cassie wears her pickup-bait gear like bad drag; even her long blonde hair seems a put-on.”

“It felt like it was basically saying that I wasn’t hot enough to pull off this kind of ruse,” Mulligan responded in the Times. “It wasn’t some sort of ego-wounding thing — like, I fully can see that Margot Robbie is a goddess… it drove me so crazy. I was like, ‘Really? For this film, you’re going to write something that is so transparent? Now? In 2020?’ I just couldn’t believe it. We don’t allow women to look normal anymore or like a real person. Why does every woman who’s ever on screen have to look like a supermodel?”