Blake Shelton Says He’s Taken Twitter Off His Phone

Blake Shelton can’t trust himself on Twitter.

Appearing at a media session with Ryman CEO Colin Reed, Shelton revealed he’s removed the Twitter app from his phone so he doesn’t get into trouble anymore.

“He has a habit of saying the wrong thing at the wrong time,” Reed said, according to The Boot.

“Reba [McEntire]’s been hard on me. The Diamond Rio guys have gotten onto me. Oak Ridge Boys have talked to me about it,” Shelton said. “I finally just took it off my phone because, I mean, when you drink, you got s–t to say. Take it off my phone — I can’t say it.”

Guess I’m making a frozen pizza… pic.twitter.com/0Sp7YwJMM1 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 13, 2021

Fans might have noticed that Shelton has been tweeting less, recently, though in recent weeks he has shared updates, including videos of a possum at his house.