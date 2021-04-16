Alanis Morissette Pens Love Letter To Her Band With Emotional New Single ‘I Miss The Band’

Alanis Morissette is reminiscing about touring with new single, “I Miss The Band”.

The Canadian icon, 46, debuted the track on Friday as a love letter to her band as she’s “deeply yearning to play live music again.” All of Morissette’s tour dates, like those of many artists, have been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Morissette dropped a music video to go along with the single, featuring clips from her past tours.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t hear our music in my head / where I don’t miss the pleasure of your company,” she sings.

In the video’s description, she writes, “I miss seeing your faces and being with my bandmates. Soon. We’ll be back together.”

Morissette is donating the proceeds from the new track to Backline, a resource centre that connects music industry professionals and their families with health and wellness providers.

“Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help,” the star explained in the description. “Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.”