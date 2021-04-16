Elisa Donovan Reveals Severe Anorexia Almost Caused Her To Suffer A Heart Attack While Filming ‘Clueless’

“Clueless” star Elisa Donovan is speaking out about the secret health battle she was fighting while shooting the 1995 teen movie.

Appearing on the latest episode of the “Celebrity Catch Up: Life After That Thing I Did” podcast, the 50-year-old star revealed how she almost suffered a heart due to severe anorexia during filming.

“I was suffering greatly from anorexia and I had been in denial about it,” admitted the actress, who also starred in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch”. “I had maybe three or four days off in one week and I almost had a heart attack. The doctor started talking to me about eating disorders and I said, ‘Well you’re crazy, because I thought I was too fat to be anorexic.”

Elisa played popular girl Amber Mariens in the classic coming of age comedy.

She continued, “At that moment, I was so afraid I was going to lose my job. My life had started taking off in the way I wanted it to with my career and I was concerned that this was now suddenly going to prevent me from that.”

Looking back on her decision to seek treatment, she remembered, “Initially, the only reason I started to really get help was because I was worried I’d not be able to continue, but ultimately, that’s not what helps you to recover. It has to come from a more pure place of wanting to be better.”

Donovan also revealed how working on “Clueless” helped her to heal.

“It changed my life in a lot of ways, that movie, but it helped me to get healthy,’ she added.

Speaking about how she now helps others suffering from eating disorders, the mom of one explained, “Having an eating disorder is rarely greatly understood by the general public and it really is a mental and emotional disease. People just look at the body as if that’s the issue, but it’s actually not much about that at all. So I try to help as much as I can.”