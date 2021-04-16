Prince Philip’s Wishes Honoured In Every Aspect Of His Funeral

With only hours until Prince Philip is laid to rest, the final details of his carefully planned funeral have been revealed.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who died at 99 last Friday, had a big part in planning the celebration of his life down to the smallest detail.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests will be allowed in St. George’s Chapel to say their final goodbyes including members of the Royal Family and Prince Philip’s.

During the 50 minute service, “The Jubilate”, written by Benjamin Britten for St. George’s Chapel, will be played at the request of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip also requested that Psalm 104 be set to music by William Lovelady as it was sung that way on his 75th birthday.

But the details Prince Philip planned didn’t end there. Starting 18 years ago, the Duke had started to design a custom Land Rover to carry his coffin during the procession. From the hunter green colour to the special “stops” to secure the coffin.

“The hearse was built using a Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle, which was made at Land Rover’s factory in Solihull in 2003 and subsequently modified,” the palace said.

The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, is pictured at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The modified Land Rover Defender TD5 130 chassis cab vehicle was made at Land Rover’s factory in Solihull in 2003 and Philip oversaw the modifications throughout the intervening years, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special “stops” to secure his coffin in place. — Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP/CPImages

During the procession, his coffin will be draped in his personal standard the reflects both his Greek heritage and British titles. His lord high admiral Naval cap and Royal Navy officer’s sword will be placed on top. A number of his medals and decorations awarded to him will be displayed on the altar.

After the service, Philip will be interred in the royal vault under the Quire. He will lay there until Queen Elizabeth dies and then be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel where the Queen’s father, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret are all resting.