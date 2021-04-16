Matthew Morrison And Wife Renee Reveal Second Pregnancy In Hilarious And Adorable Video

Click to share this via email

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee are celebrating some “gleeful” news.

The 42-year-old actor and the 36-year-old model are expecting baby number two.

Matthew announced the exciting news with a little help from his former “Glee” co-star, Darren Criss.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Morrison shared a video showing him and his wife dancing to the song “F*kn Around”, which Criss released earlier this month.

Renee shows off her blossoming baby bump as Matthew plays around at the barbecue.

The duo are also parents to 3-year-old son Revel.

Matthew and Renee tied the know during an intimate celebration on the island of Maui, Hawaii back in 2014.