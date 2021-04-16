Matthew Morrison And Wife Renee Reveal Second Pregnancy In Hilarious And Adorable Video

By Sarah Curran.

Renee Morrison and Matthew Morrison
Renee Morrison and Matthew Morrison — Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee are celebrating some “gleeful” news.

The 42-year-old actor and the 36-year-old model are expecting baby number two. 

Matthew announced the exciting news with a little help from his former “Glee” co-star, Darren Criss.

 

Taking to Instagram Stories, Morrison shared a video showing him and his wife dancing to the song “F*kn Around”, which Criss released earlier this month. 

Renee shows off her blossoming baby bump as Matthew plays around at the barbecue. 

The duo are also parents to 3-year-old son Revel.

Matthew and Renee tied the know during an intimate celebration on the island of Maui, Hawaii back in 2014.

