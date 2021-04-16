Matthew Morrison And Wife Renee Reveal Second Pregnancy In Hilarious And Adorable Video

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee are celebrating some “gleeful” news.
The 42-year-old actor and the 36-year-old model are expecting baby number two.
RELATED: Matthew Morrison Reacts To Criticism After Transforming Into The Grinch For NBC’s Festive Musical
Matthew announced the exciting news with a little help from his former “Glee” co-star, Darren Criss.
RELATED: NBC Announces ’Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!’ Starring ’Glee’ Alum Matthew Morrison
Taking to Instagram Stories, Morrison shared a video showing him and his wife dancing to the song “F*kn Around”, which Criss released earlier this month.
Renee shows off her blossoming baby bump as Matthew plays around at the barbecue.
The duo are also parents to 3-year-old son Revel.
RELATED: NBC Unveils First Look At Matthew Morrison In New ‘Grinch’ Musical
Matthew and Renee tied the know during an intimate celebration on the island of Maui, Hawaii back in 2014.