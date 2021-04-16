Liam Payne Pays Tribute To Prince Philip With Stunning Hand Painted Portrait

By Aynslee Darmon.

Liam Payne and Prince Philip
Liam Payne and Prince Philip — Photos: CPImages

Liam Payne is paying tribute to Prince Philip.

The former One Direction member, 27, took to his Instagram story on Friday showing off the painting he created in honour of the late royal.

Payne shared a series of photos of the portrait, taking fans through his stages of creation until it was finished.

“Beginning something really special I hope,” Payne captioned one of the photos. “Taking shape long way to go.”

In the final photo, the “Strip That Down” singer wrote, “Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. A small tribute to you, thank you for your service.”

The Duke Of Edinburgh died last week. He was 99.

His funeral will take place on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.

