Ryan Coogler Reveals ‘Black Panther II’ Won’t Move Production From Georgia Despite New Voting Law

“Black Panther II” will go ahead with filming in Georgia this summer as planned.

The decision comes amid the state’s new voting law, which U.S. President Joe Biden dubbed “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

Director Ryan Coogler explained his reasoning behind the decision in an op-ed published by Shadow and Act

In the letter, the filmmaker blasted the restrictive law, which includes strict new ID requirements for absentee ballots and makes it a crime to give food or water to voters waiting in line.

“As an African-American, and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit and otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot,” wrote Coogler.

Revealing how he felt after finding out about the bill, he recalled, “When I was informed of the passage of SB202 in the state, and its ramifications for the state’s voters, I was profoundly disappointed.”

Coogler considered pulling production out of the state before realizing that a boycott would likely hurt the same people who will be impacted by the new law.

“For those reasons, I will not be engaging in a boycott of Georgia,” Coogler stated. “Our film is staying in Georgia.”

Coogler will instead use his influence to fight the bill by raising awareness and helping organizations that tackle voter suppression.

He added, “I will encourage everyone working with me to tap in with the local community directly affected by Senate Bill 202 and to leverage their influence and resources to aid in the fight for this particular and essential pillar of democracy.”