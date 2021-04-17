Livestream: Prince Philip Laid To Rest At St. George’s Chapel

Prince Philip is being laid to rest.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral will start coverage at 9:30 a.m. ET as his coffin is moved from the private chapel in Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel for the service.



On the day of the service, the coffin will be moved from the private chapel to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle where it will be placed on the custom Land Rover hearse that Prince Philip helped design.

The Quadrangle will be lined by the Household Cavalry and the Foot Guards as the procession makes the short trip to St. George’s. The procession will be made up of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince William, Prince Harry, Peter Phillips (Princess Anne’s son), Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Anne’s husband) and the Earl of Snowdon. Following them will be members of Philip’s staff.

Queen Elizabeth will depart the Sovereign’s Entrance in the State Bentley and follow the procession.

As they reach the chapel, the Bearer Party will lift the coffin and proceed up the West Steps, pausing for a minute of silence on the second landing. The Dean of Windsor and Archbishop of Canterbury will meet them at the top of the steps.

At the end of the 50 minute service, Prince Philip’s coffin will be interred in the Royal Vault where it will stay until Queen Elizabeth dies. It will then be moved to the King George VI memorial chapel where the Queen’s father, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret are all resting.