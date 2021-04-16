Ally Brooke Laughs At Her Fifth Harmony Dance Skills

Click to share this via email

Ally Brooke has no problem laughing at herself.

The former Fifth Harmony member poked fun at her dancing skills while with the girl group.

Sharing a throwback clip on Friday of the group performing “Down” on TV Japan in 2017, she wrote, “Remembering that time I thought I was killing it with my dancing in Fifth Harmony… On Live TV.”

In the clip, Brooke side steps before throwing her hands in the air.

“At least I was owning it. Lmao,” she added in the comments.

Luckily Brooke went on to learn some better dance moves on “Dancing With The Stars”.

One of the show’s pros, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, even joked, “Less is more Ally, those moves look fire” next to the laughing emoji.