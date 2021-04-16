Jeffree Star Injured In ‘Severe’ Car Wreck

YouTube star and makeup mogul Jeffree Starr was hospitalized after a major car accident on a Wyoming highway.

TMZ is reporting that Star — who was driving his Rolls Royce — and friend Daniel Lucas were both injured during the crash, in which the car flipped multiple times after he lost control of the vehicle when hitting a patch of black ice on the road.

A rep for Wyoming Highway Patrol told TMZ that both Star and his passenger were wearing seatbelts and that drugs and alcohol don’t appear to have factored into the crash.

Star’s Twitter account shared a photo of him and Lucas in hospital, with the caption revealing the two were “in a severe car accident,” promising an update when the doctor provided more information.

A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice 💔 We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive. pic.twitter.com/ZIyikskJlq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 16, 2021

Thankfully, The Wrap is reporting that their injuries appear to have been minor.

According to a representative for Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, the two had been treated and then released.