Taylor Swift Addresses Fans Who Think Her Cat Meredith Is Gone Missing

Taylor Swift has a purr-fect explanation for fans who have been wondering where her beloved cat Meredith has disappeared to.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Friday to address speculation that the furry feline has gone missing.

“The truth is, Meredith just HATES having her picture taken,” explained a note in the video, which was followed by some hilarious photographic evidence of Meredith looking extremely uncomfortable in front of the camera.

“She’s just a private little cat. She likes her business being kept to herself,” explains Swift in the clip. “She doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her? So, there’s your update on Meredith.”

The “Cardigan” singer is a cat mom to Benjamin and Olivia, as well as Meredith, who was named after “Grey’s Anatomy” character Meredith Grey.

Swift also took the opportunity to celebrate a major career milestone in her Instagram caption.

“WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week,” she wrote.

“Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album first week of the last 6 years and the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly??? How?? Did I get this lucky????”