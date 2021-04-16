Amazon Sets Massive Budget For First Season Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ TV Series

The hotly anticipated “Lord of the Rings” TV show will cost around $581 million ($465m USD) for just one season.

New Zealand’s Minister for Economic Development and Tourism, Stuart Nash, revealed Amazon’s budget for the upcoming television adaptation while speaking on the country’s Radio New Zealand.

“This is fantastic, it really is…What I can tell you is Amazon is going to spend about $650 million [NZ] in season one alone,” said Nash, according to Variety. “This will be the largest television series ever made.”

Just like Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy of movies, the new TV show will be based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels and be filmed New Zealand.

The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi and Tom Budge.

According to Amazon Studios, the TV show “Follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.”

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”