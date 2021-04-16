Sebastian Stan Talks Going Fully Nude For ‘Monday’

When Sebastian Stan said he and Denise Gough “gave it our ‘all’” for “Monday”, he wasn’t joking.

Stan and Gough are set to star in the film “Monday” about two Americans in Athens during a heatwave. And the best way to beat the heat is to strip down.

The star opened up to TheWrap about going full frontal for the film.

“If it was truthful and made sense, then OK. Obviously trust was a big thing here,” he said of going nude. “I knew we were trying to tell such an honest depiction of a relationship that we were going to be open to whatever that meant, as long as it remained truthful and made sense.”

Earlier this week, Stan teased fans with a cheeky glimpse in a nude Instagram post.

Stan and Gough also spoke to Refinery29 about the sex scenes.

“Sebastian carried his side, so I didn’t ever feel like I’m being filmed now, having sex. The camera just kind of moved around and we pretended. And then we jumped in the sea,” Gough told the outlet.

“I think, as long as everything felt earned… and it did. With every scene, not just sex scenes or the nudity, it’s like, ‘What’s the most truthful thing here? They would be naked because they just did this. And that.’ It always felt safe that way,” Stan added.

“Monday” is in theatres and on VOD now.