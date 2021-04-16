David Boreanaz Calls On CBS To Renew ‘SEAL Team’ For Season 5

David Boreanaz is not ready to say “goodbye” to “SEAL Team“.

The actor took to Instagram on Friday, Apr 16 to urge CBS to renew the military drama series.

Sharing a photograph of himself and a fan laying in a hospital bed, he wrote, “Real vets are the real heroes behind CBS ‘Seal Team.”

In the caption, the 51-year-old star added, “Let’s keep it going @cbstv Thank you to all the fans and veterans’ for the support and love for this show.”

Boreanaz’s calls come after “NCIS”, “Blue Bloods”, “Magnum P.I.” and “S.W.A.T” were renewed by CBS, while “SEAL Team”, “NCIS: Los Angeles and “Clarice” were among the shows that were left out.

The series, which also stars, Neil Brown Jr., Max Thieriot and A.J. Buckley, centres on an elite unit of Navy SEALs in both their professional and personal lives.