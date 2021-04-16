Britney Spears Answers Fans Who Want To Know If She’s ‘OK’: ‘I’m Taking A Break Right Now’

Click to share this via email

Britney Spears is reaching out to concerned fans who have been worrying about her.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Friday, April 16 to answer some burning questions from followers.

Addressing fans who have been dying to know whether she’s doing “ok”, Spears said, “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children.”

The 39-year-old pop star, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, added, “I’m taking a break right now because, um, I’m enjoying myself.”

Spears also answered people wanted to know more about the red refrigerator she recently posted to her Instagram account.

“Honestly I just thought it was cool,” she explained. “I thought it was vintage, it was red and just really cool.”

Captioning Friday’s video, Spears said, “This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend’s brown blazer to stay in disguise 🥸🥸🥸 … but s*** … the paps still found me.”

The media’s treatment of Spears was the subject of the recent “Framing Britney Spears” documentary, which also put the spotlight on her conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.