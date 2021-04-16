William Daniels Celebrates COVID-19 Vaccine, ‘I Missed My Pastrami On Rye’

Click to share this via email

William Daniels is reuniting with friends after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The “Boy Meets World” actor, 94, celebrated his lunch with wife Bonnie and journalist Jeff Conway at Art’s Deli in Studio City, California.

“Thanks to the vaccine I’ve been reunited with old friends AND old haunts! Oh how I missed my pastrami on rye,” he captioned the post.

Daniels, who is best known for his role as Mr. Feeny on the teen show, just celebrated his 94th birthday on March 31 where he celebrated with his family at California Pizza Kitchen.

His granddaughter even poked fun on TikTok with “feeny eating fettuccine.”