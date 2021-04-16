Cassie Randolph Thanks Fans For Support After Ex Colton Underwood Comes Out As Gay

Cassie Randolph is expressing gratitude to fans who have shown her their support since Colton Underwood’s coming out announcement.

The former “Bachelor” star, who chose Randolph as his season 23 winner, came out as gay on April 14.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 16, Randolph wrote, “Thank you everyone for all the kind comments and messages. It means so much.”

The former couple dated from the final rose ceremony until their eventual split in May 2020.

Randolph also told fans that she “decided to take the week off” sharing YouTube content following the announcement.

Colton previously apologized to Randolph while appearing on “Good Morning America”.

“If I’m being very honest. I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” he said.

The 29-year-old reality TV star continued, “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Explaining how the pandemic encouraged him to share his truth, he shared, “Obviously this year has been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look themselves in the mirror and figure out who they are and what they’ve been running from or what they’ve been putting off in their lives.”

“And for me, I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it.”