Brooke Baldwin Shares Heartfelt Farewell Message During Final Sign Off From CNN Newsroom

Brooke Baldwin thanked fans for their love during her final moments in the CNN newsroom.

The anchor signed off the air for the very last time on Friday, April 16.

Revealing how she was initially only supposed to do the job for a week, Baldwin recalled, “This job, my show here at CNN, was not originally supposed to be mine. I have kept this seat warm for nearly 11 years. This job, using my voice for over a decade has been nothing short of a profound privilege.”

Addressing loyal fans, she went on, “To you at home, thank you. Thank you for trusting me thank you for holding me accountable. Thank you for all the love, and to you, my CNN family.”

“My CNN huddle, this is the hardest part. Thank you for making me better. Thank you for pushing me.”

Finishing up by calling for more diversity in journalism, she added, “Get a little uncomfortable. Speak up. And keep pushing. I’m Brooke Baldwin here in New York and I cannot wait to have you join me on our journey together.”

Announcing her departure from the network back in February, she shared, “For the last two years I’ve been working on my first book. It’s called Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power. And, yep, we are still in a pandemic. No, I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into. Yes, I’m feeling very vulnerable.”

“But what is it Brené Brown says? ‘Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity and change,’” she continued. “And I am so excited about what is to come.”