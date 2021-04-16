Georges St-Pierre Talks Punching Anthony Mackie For Real: ‘He’s Made Of Steal’

Georges St-Pierre is revealing what it was like to go fist-to-fist with Anthony Mackie while filming “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

The Canadian UFC star, who plays French mercenary Batroc in the action fiction TV show, hailed the 42-year-old actor as a real “superhero”.

Anthony Mackie. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images

“I have a little story. I was working with Anthony and you know, Anthony and I, we spend a lot of time doing the same choreography,” said the sportsman in an interview with Complex Canada. “And when you do the choreography, it becomes like a flow. You do things and you expect your partner to move along the same way.”

St-Pierre continued, “At one point, I threw a punch and he ducked, but I was not able to pull the punch on time, and Anthony, he has so much on his plate—he has all the lines to remember, the choreography, plus his suit, it’s huge. And I was not able to pull the punch on time, and I hit the top of his head with my elbow.”

Despite the mixed martial artist’s record 26 career wins, the accidental punch barely made Mackie flinch.

“He’s made out of steel,” laughed St-Pierre. “He’s a really tough guy. When I hit him, my arm went numb, because it touched my nerve. We were joking about it after, I said, ‘I think you’re the only guy in my life that I’ve hit, and I got more damaged than the person that I hit.'”

He added, “He’s really a superhero.”