Prince Harry To Honour Prince Philip With Wreath Including Note Written From Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has honoured his grandfather Prince Philip as the Royal Family gathered to say goodbye.

As Meghan Markle was not cleared to travel by a doctor, she will be watching coverage of the funeral from California, but the Duke of Sussex represented the entire family as he laid a handmade wreath by Willow Crossley for the Duke of Edinburgh with a card written by Meghan.

The couple previously worked with Crossley for floral arrangements during their evening wedding reception, Archie’s Christening and the launch of the Hubb Community cookbook.

The local flowers used include Acanthus mollis (Bear’s breeches) which is the National flower of Greece to honour Philip’s heritage and Eryngium (Sea Holly) for the Royal Marines.

Others include Campanula to represent gratitude and everlasting love, Rosemary to signify remembrance, Lavender for devotion and Roses for Prince Philip’s birth month of June.

Harry and Philip were particularly close, bonding over their service in the British Armed Forces. With Prince Philip being a decorated Naval officer and Prince Harry serving for 10 years which included two tours.

To mark that service, Harry wore his KCVO Neck Order and Star, Afghanistan Campaign medal, Gold Jubilee medal and Diamond Jubilee medal during the ceremony.