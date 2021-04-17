Sharon Osbourne Says She’s ‘Angry And Hurt’ In First Interview Since Leaving ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne is breaking her silence following her departure from “The Talk” last month.

The 68-year-old star joined in on Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” to give her first interview since her controversial exit from the show.

“How are you?” asked host Bill Maher, after Osbourne sat down for their one-on-one.

“It’s so many different things,” she replied. “I’m angry, I’m hurt.”

Summing up the events that led to her exit, Maher said, “He [Piers Morgan] was called a racist and lost his job, and you were called a racist and lost your job. Do I have it right? Who’s the racist and why? This is what I’m trying to figure out.”

“Me too,” Osbourne quipped back. “I’ve been called so many things in my life, I am so used to being called names, but a racist is one I will not take.”

During the March 10 episode, of “The Talk” the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne defended Morgan amid backlash for his controversial remarks on Meghan Markle‘s recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

“Disagreeing with someone does not make you a racist,” Osbourne insisted. “She’s entitled to her opinion, Piers is entitled to his. And that’s what it’s all about.”

CBS announced Osbourne’s departure from “The Talk” on March 26.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” read a statement from the network. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”

Osbourne has also been accused of using bullying language toward former co-hosts, including Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Sara Gilbert and Julie Chen.

“It’s disgruntled ladies,” she said of past feuds with her colleagues.