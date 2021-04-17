Members Of The Royal Family Arrive For Prince Philip’s Funeral

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives in the Royal Bentley at the funeral for her husband, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by LEON NEAL / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

With only 30 guests allowed for Prince Philip’s funeral, a small number of family and friends gathered at St. George’s Chapel to pay their respects.

Queen Elizabeth, Philip’s widow, arrived in a Bentley wearing a black face mask and all black attire.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were also spotted arriving. The Duchess of Cambridge went into St. George’s Chapel to take her seat as the Duke of Cambridge took part in the funeral procession.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in London, England.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge leave Kensington Palace for Windsor Castle

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attends the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Kate, 39, wore a black veil and a pearl necklace that once belonged to Princess Diana. William, 38, wore a simple black suit. Both wore black face masks. Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier this week that members of the Royal Family will not be wearing military uniforms.

After arriving, Princes William and Harry flanked their cousin Peter Philips in walking behind Philip’s casket as it made its through a small procession on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R), Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (L) and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(3R) walk during the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Members of the Royal family walk behind a land rover carrying the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the ceremonial funeral procession to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Photos also emerged on Saturday of other Royals departing for and arriving at Windsor Castle. Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, are some of the royals in attendance for the ceremony. Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall along with her husband Mike will also be attending.

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.

The funeral, deemed a ceremonial funeral not a state funeral, will only have 30 guests due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace described the funeral as “much reduced in scale with no public access.”

“While this is naturally a time of sadness and mourning for the royal family and the many others who knew and admired the Duke of Edinburgh, it is hoped that the coming days will also be seen as an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life: Remarkable both in terms of his vast contribution and lasting legacy,” the Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York arrives for the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales arrives at Windsor Castle to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, United Kingdom.

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales walks behind the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during a ceremonial funeral procession to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle on April 17, 2021 in Windsor, England.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.