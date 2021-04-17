‘The Late Show’ Viewers Suggest Hilarious New Nicknames For Donald Trump

By Sarah Curran.

Stephen Colbert is asking viewers to suggest alternative names for the former United States president.

The “Late Show” host has refused to say Donald Trump’s name since the 2020 election.

RELATED: Sacha Baron Cohen Jokes Donald Trump Is ‘Contesting The Result’ After Scooping Award For Best Picture Musical Or Comedy At Golden Globes

On Friday, the 56-year-old TV star shared some of the hilarious names that viewers have been suggesting on Twitter via the #HeWhoShallBeNamed hashtag.

The taunting new monikers included “Eric’s dad” and “Traffic Cone of Treason”.

Check out some more comical suggestions that people have been sending in:

RELATED: Stacey Dash Says Fox News Hired Her To Be the ‘Angry Black Woman,’ Retracts Support For Donald Trump

RELATED: Meghan McCain Apologizes While Admitting Past COVID-19 Comments Aided Donald Trump’s Anti-Asian ‘Racist Rhetoric’ Agenda

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress VIP