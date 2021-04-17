‘The Late Show’ Viewers Suggest Hilarious New Nicknames For Donald Trump

Click to share this via email

Stephen Colbert is asking viewers to suggest alternative names for the former United States president.

The “Late Show” host has refused to say Donald Trump’s name since the 2020 election.

On Friday, the 56-year-old TV star shared some of the hilarious names that viewers have been suggesting on Twitter via the #HeWhoShallBeNamed hashtag.

Thank you for continuing to help us name the ex-president when he’s in the news. 🇺🇸 #HeWhoShallBeNamed pic.twitter.com/lgAOSvJziw — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2021

The taunting new monikers included “Eric’s dad” and “Traffic Cone of Treason”.

Check out some more comical suggestions that people have been sending in:

#HeWhoShallBeNamed Previous Occupant of the Oval Office (POOO for short) — Lauri John (@johnlauri1) April 13, 2021

#HeWhoShallBeNamed Why not just use the name for him that he’d hate the most: pic.twitter.com/mOp9vXCKd4 — Biomax315 (@HTimes315) April 14, 2021