Prince William, Prince Harry And Kate Middleton Reunite For Prince Philip’s Funeral

Peter Phillips, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited as they paid tribute to their grandfather Prince Philip.

Taking part in the procession, William and Harry followed the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin just like they did their mother, Princess Diana’s, many years ago.

While their cousin Peter Phillips did separate them, at one point he was a step behind.

The Queen arrives at St George's Chapel, where she is greeted by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner. Prince Philip's coffin is followed by senior royals, including the Prince of Wales, Princess Royal, and Princes William and Harry.https://t.co/5veRhyq58Z pic.twitter.com/bfU3fuRJpY — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 17, 2021

The brothers put aside their differences to support their family and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who lost her husband of 73 years.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Peter Phillips, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence during the funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh — Photo:Samir Hussein - Pool/Wireimage/Getty

When the order of the procession was announced, Buckingham Palace said they would not be drawn into “perceptions of drama” over the fact William and Harry were not shoulder-to-shoulder.

“The arrangements have been agreed, and they represent Her Majesty’s wishes,” they added.

While Harry quarantined in Frogmore Cottage, he did speak to William and other family members on the phone.

After the service, cars were waiting outside of St. George’s Chapel to transport the member of the family back to the castle but they all decided to walk to the private reception.

Prince William, Prince Harry and Duchess Kate walked together following Prince Philip’s funeral service. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/VYv2WlTE8t — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2021

William, Harry and Kate Middleton were seen walking and chatting together. A moment that would have made Prince Philip happy.