Prince Philip Interred At St. George’s Chapel In Windsor Castle

Prince Philip has been laid to rest.

After a funeral service that lasted approximately 50 minutes, Prince Philip’s body has been interred in the Royal Vault in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The moment the casket was lowered into the vault was not shown in the TV coverage of the event. Instead, the cameras focused on a lone bagpiper. The moment struck many watching at home as incredibly moving.

Prince Philip is the 25th member of the Royal Family to be interred in the Royal Vault which was constructed over 200 years ago. However, it will not be his final resting place. When the Queen passes away, Prince Philip’s body will be moved to the George VI memorial chapel at Windsor where he will lie in rest with Her Majesty. The Queen’s father, King George VI, along with the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret are also interred at the chapel.

During Saturday’s service, the Queen sat alone and face-masked due to current government health guidelines that are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She kept her head down for much of the funeral but was seen at one point wiping a tear from her eye. No doubt the face masks worn by all those in attendance afforded some level of privacy the family might not otherwise be able to have when the cameras are rolling.

Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. He was the longest serving consort in British history. He passed away at 99 on Friday April 9.