‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stars Share Behind The Scenes Look At Filming

The cast of “Mission: Impossible 7” are giving fans a glimpse of the fun antics that have been going on during filming.

Rebecca Fergusson, who plays Isla Faust, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself together with co-stars Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames on Thursday, April 15.

“Rollin’ with the homies!”, she wrote in the caption.

The actress also posted a photo showing fans what really happens in-between takes for the action flick, which is currently shooting in the U.K.

“Who said mission was stressful!?”, joked Ferguson underneath a pic of herself taking a nap on set.

Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the franchise, also took to Instagram to show fans what happens each day before filming.

In a hilarious video set to the “Mission: Impossible” theme music, the actor can be seen transforming into his character while sitting in hair and makeup and visiting the costume department.

“Mission: Impossible 7” is due to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.