‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Stars Share Behind The Scenes Look At Filming

By Sarah Curran.

Henry Cavill, Frederick Schmidt, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg
Henry Cavill, Frederick Schmidt, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg — Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The cast of “Mission: Impossible 7” are giving fans a glimpse of the fun antics that have been going on during filming.

Rebecca Fergusson, who plays Isla Faust, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself together with co-stars Simon Pegg and Ving Rhames on Thursday, April 15. 

“Rollin’ with the homies!”, she wrote in the caption. 

The actress also posted a photo showing fans what really happens in-between takes for the action flick, which is currently shooting in the U.K.

“Who said mission was stressful!?”, joked Ferguson underneath a pic of herself taking a nap on set.

Pegg, who plays Benji Dunn in the franchise, also took to Instagram to show fans what happens each day before filming. 

In a hilarious video set to the “Mission: Impossible” theme music, the actor can be seen transforming into his character while sitting in hair and makeup and visiting the costume department. 

“Mission: Impossible 7” is due to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.

