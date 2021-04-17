Queen Elizabeth Leaves Beautiful Handwritten Note On Prince Philip’s Coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence look on the flag draped coffin in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip.

Prince Philip had a big part in planning his funeral but Queen Elizabeth had her own way to honour her husband of 73 years.

On top of the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was carefully selected flowers by the Queen and a handwritten note that appeared to say “I love you.”

It also included her nickname “Lilibet”. The rest of the personal note was hidden.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, covered with His Royal Highness’s Personal Standard. Photo: Justin Tallis/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Philip’s coffin was covered with his Personal Standard that represented both his Greek heritage and British titles. His lord high admiral Naval cap and Royal Navy officer’s sword was also placed on top.

Prince Philip died at 99 last Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Keeping with COVID-19 protocols, only 30 mourners were allowed at the funeral. It also meant that Queen Elizabeth had to sit by herself to follow the household bubble rule.

Prince Philip’s coffin was interred into the Royal Vault. However, when the Queen passes away, Prince Philip’s body will be moved to the George VI memorial chapel at Windsor where he will lie in rest with Her Majesty. The Queen’s father, King George VI, along with the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret are also interred at the chapel.