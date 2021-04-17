Queen Elizabeth Sits Alone During Prince Philip’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth was a lonely figure as she sat alone during the funeral of Prince Philip.

With only 30 mourners allowed at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, the Queen appeared so tiny as she sat by herself in the Quire.

Keeping with COVID-19 precautions, the family all sat separately with facemasks on.

RELATED: Prince William And Prince Harry Reunite For Prince Philip’s Funeral

Queen Elizabeth did take part in the procession, travelling in the State Bently with her Lady in Waiting Lady Susan Hussey. However, when it came to the service, Queen Elizabeth took the moment in on her own.

The Queen has yet to release a statement after the death of her husband of 73 years but did share one of her favourite pictures from her private collection the day before the funeral.

The Queen wishes to share this private photograph taken with The Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland in 2003. 📷Photograph by The Countess of Wessex. pic.twitter.com/CE030Ux0UB — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

RELATED: Members Of The Royal Family Arrive For Prince Philip’s Funeral

The official Twitter account for the Royal Family also shared a beautiful montage of images from Philip’s life set to words by Poet Laureate, The Patriarchs- An Elegy.