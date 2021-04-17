Emilia Clarke Reveals What She Thinks About Upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series

Emilia Clarke is sharing her thoughts on the new “Game of Thrones” prequel series, “House of the Dragon”.

The 34-year-old actress portrayed Daenerys Targaryen on the original HBO series, which concluded in 2019.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming prequel, Clarke shared, “Godspeed, everyone! You do you, you go, Glenn Coco!”

She continued, “It’s just inevitable. I wish you all the best, it’s gonna be whatever it will be, but of course, they’re doing more. You can’t create something that big and not have people go, ‘And? What else? This is really good! Let’s do loads more!’”

Clarke also reflected on landing the role of The Dragon Queen when she was just 23-years-old.

“I honestly still look back at it and go, ‘I’m so not at a point where I can retrospectively see this for what it is.’ I think I’ll be 90 when I can actually do that,” she admitted.

“The experience was so enormous, and so all-consuming, and defines me at that young moment in my life. You kind of look back at it like you would high school or college. When you’re young like that, you’re so in the moment.”