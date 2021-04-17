‘The Walking Dead’ Star Emily Kinney Reveals Inspiration Behind ‘Skinny’ Song: ‘If I’d Gained A Few Pounds, It’d Ruin My Day’

Emily Kinney is reflecting on the reason why she wrote her deeply personal track, “Skinny”.

The song features on “The Walking Dead” star’s new album, The Supporting Character.

Looking back on how her experiences with disordered eating inspired the song, she recalled, “I remember when I wrote ‘Skinny,’ the question that I was having in my head was many times coming back to this control thing. Truly, I was weighing myself really often — and if I’d gained a few pounds, it’d ruin my day”.

Kinney went on, “And then I just started to feel like, ‘This is ridiculous.’ One of the lines in that song is ‘let the world grow while I’m shrinking,’ and that’s so ridiculous. No, I want to grow as a person. Like, why is [thinness] the measurement of my worth?’”

Contemplating her obsessive behaviour, the singer-songwriter continued, “There are times when I even wonder, ‘Wait — do I want to be skinny? Do I actually care if I’m five pounds thinner? Or have I been brainwashed?’ Unfortunately, it’s hard for me sometimes to know if I care that I look prettier or ‘better’ or younger, or if that is just constantly being fed to me.”

She added, “And it’s exhausting. I would rather have my goals be something like ‘be better at guitar.’ I feel like that would be more satisfying.”