Kate Middleton Shows Support For The Queen At Prince Philip’s Funeral With Sentimental Necklace

Kate Middleton paid a subtle tribute to the Queen at the funeral service for Prince Philip.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a four-strand pearl choker necklace known as The Japanese Pearl Choker. The necklace was made for the Queen by the jeweler Garrard from pearls given to her by the Japanese government in the 1970s. It was loaned to Kate for the occasion.

BANGLADESH – NOVEMBER 16: Queen Elizabeth II wears a four strand diamond and pearl choker with ‘Granny’s Tiara’ to an engagement in Bangladesh in 1983. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Kate previously wore the necklace in November of 2017 at the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary and for the Remembrance Day service in 2016.

Kate Middleton. Photo: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate paired the pearl choker with what is known as the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings, which also belong to Her Majesty.

Princess Diana wore the pearl choker in November 1982. Newly minted as the Princess of Wales, Diana wore the necklace for a State Visit from Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

The Princess of Wales at a banquet for the British royal family given by Queen Beatrix and Prince Claus of the Netherlands at Hampton Court Palace in 1982. The Princess wears the sash of the House Order of Orange, presented to her by Queen Beatrix. — CPImages/Press Association

Speaking of Kate’s relationship with her grandfather-in-law, Prince William said in a statement issued earlier this week, “I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her.”

“Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead,” William added. “I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”