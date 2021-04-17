Mossimo Giannulli Is Released From Home Confinement After College Admissions Scandal

Mossimo Giannulli is a free man. After serving a five month sentence for his involvement in the college admission scandal, the 57-year-old fashion designer has been released.

According to prison records, Giannulli was released from community confinement on Friday, a day earlier than scheduled. Giannulli was previously released from the USP Lompoc prison in Santa Barbara, California, and transferred to a halfway house in Long Beach, California, on April 2.

Giannulli’s release comes just a few months after his wife, Lori Loughlin, was let out of prison after her two-month sentence.

Last August, Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service. He agreed to these terms in his plea deal when he officially pleaded guilty in May. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Loughlin and Giannulli went to prison for paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

