Sarah Drew Shares First Look At Return To ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sarah Drew’s return to Grey Sloan Memorial will soon be happening.

The actress played Dr. April Kepner for nine seasons before being written out of “Grey’s Anatomy” in 2018.

On Friday, April 16, Drew took to Instagram to reveal her return date, while also sharing a sneak peek of the episode.

“We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC!” she wrote alongside the photograph.

Drew reunited with former co-star Jesse Williams on set last month.

Williams plays Jackson Avery, who is the father of April’s child.

Drew’s return is the latest cameo from a former cast member in season 17, which has also featured surprise appearances from stars like Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight.