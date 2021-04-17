Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Pays Tribute To Prince Philip With Special Brooch

Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales sit during the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cornwall paid subtle homage to Prince Philip’s military legacy during his funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Camilla wore a diamond brooch she was gifted just last year by Prince Philip that commemorates a division of the British armed forces known as the Silver Bugle of The Rifles.

Philip had been Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment until July last year when he transferred the title to Camilla. The ceremony took place in person but was socially distanced due to COVID-19.

Camilla made her first visit to The Rifles regiment in September of 2020.

Officially founded in 2007, the Rifles merged four previously uncombined infantry regiments — The Devonshire and Dorset Light Infantry, The Light Infantry, The Royal Gloucestershire, Berkshire and Wiltshire Light Infantry, and The Royal Green Jackets.

Prince Philip had been associated with the regiments that now make up the Rifles for 70 years.

The Rifles are currently the largest infantry regiment in the British Army and carry the motto, “Swift and Bold.”

Camilla wasn’t the only royal using jewelry to make a public statement at the funeral. Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, showed her support for the Queen by wearing one of her necklaces, the Japanese Pearl Choker necklace.