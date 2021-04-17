Chrissy Teigen Shares Stunning Throwback Modelling Photos From ’15 Years Ago’

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chrissy Teigen is looking back on her days as a full-time model, long before she became a best-selling author and entrepreneur.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday to share some stunning photos, which were taken 15 years ago.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Some Of The Wildest Places She And John Legend Have Had Sex In Game Of ‘Spill Your Guts’

“15 years ago, a test shoot to get an agency with my own random clothes,” she wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Returns To Twitter After Quitting 3 Weeks Ago

The photos show Teigen wearing an eclectic assortment of garments, including black lace gloves and white leg warmers.

In one gorgeous shot, the mom of two can be seen posing topless, wearing just a grey pair of belted jeans.

She added, “Here’s the deal I know how to model and you don’t.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Graces The Cover Of People’s ‘Beautiful’ Issue, Poses With Her Adorable Kids Luna And Miles

Teigen is now represented by IMG Models, having bagged coveted roles with Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated in the past.

However, her recent focus has been on family life with John Legend and their two children, as well as building her Cravings empire.