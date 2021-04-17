Dominic Purcell Announces That He’s ‘Walking Away’ From The CW’s ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’

Dominic Purcell is leaving “Legends of Tomorrow” ahead of the seventh season of the CW series.

The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement on Saturday, April 17. The full post has since been deleted.

“Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. I’m walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow,” wrote Purcell captioning a black and white photo of himself holding a beer bottle.

“It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT,” he continued.

Concluding his post, the former “Prison Break” star added, “Big thanks to cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom.”

According to Variety, there was also a portion of the message that was removed from the Instagram post.

It reportedly read, “The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”

The studio declined to comment when contacted by ET Canada.