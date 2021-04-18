Dominic Purcell Says He’ll ‘Return Periodically’ After Announcing He’s ‘Walking Away’ From The CW’s ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’

Dominic Purcell is now admitting he was “emotional” when he announced he was leaving “Legends of Tomorrow” ahead of the seventh season of the CW series.

The actor took to Instagram to share the announcement on Saturday, April 17. The full post has since been deleted.

“Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. What ever cash they throw on the corporate level. I’m walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow,” wrote Purcell captioning a black and white photo of himself holding a beer bottle.

“It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life. I smashed this character— not an actor in the world could have done better. FACT,” he continued.

Concluding his post, the former “Prison Break” star added, “Big thanks to cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom.”

According to Variety, there was also a portion of the message that was removed from the Instagram post.

It reportedly read, “The studio does not care. The actors work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.”

But a matter of hours later, the actor returned to Instagram to clarify his initial statement. “God would everyone chill the f**k out. Why are people losing their mind because I’m leaving the show. Yes my tone was heavy straight to the point…It’s who I am,” he said. “Do I have a beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv NO!”

In his first post announcing his departure, earlier in the day, Purcell said, “The studio does not care. The actors [sic] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am.” He ended the post with a call for actors to “him me up on DM” to discuss what he termed “Fake (c-words).”

Later, Deadline reported that he amended the deleted post, adding, “Big thanks to the cast and crew and all the awesome relationships I’ve made over the years. Thank you all. Dom.”

He then added another post — which has also been deleted — that elaborated even further.

“Yes I said [the studio doesn’t] care. That’s not correct of course they do— just me being emotional and over stuff,” he wrote. “We all work in a big machine. Sometimes sh*t happens. It’s life.”

He continued by revealing he would no longer appear on the show “on a full time basis,” but will return “periodically with a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer.”

Purcelled continued: “I have and always have had a tremendous relationship with the Bosses and the studio @warnerbrostv…My wording was aggressive in tone because sometimes I get frustrated and annoyed [sic] it’s been a long long heavy year locked up in #Vancouver for 9 months without going home. Who doesn’t and who hasn’t lashed out. Im f***in human. So for god sake chill on.”

He concluded by writing, “I haven’t quit. My contract is up… I’ve never quit on a contract and never would,” he said. “So to all the fans you will see me again next year on season 7 periodically.”

In a followup, Purcell joked about the headlines his Instagram posts had generated

“Let’s see how much #press and @cw_legendsoftomorrow can get tomorrow. Me and MICK been such naughty boys. … we got into a viral #press s**t storm,” he wrote. The most publicity @cw_legendsoftomorrow and @dccomics has ever had. #stoked!!!🤣😉”

The studio declined to comment when contacted by ET Canada.