DMX Will Be Honoured With A Public Memorial Service At Barclays Center

DMX will be honoured by family, friends and fans in a public memorial service ahead of his private funeral.

The public memorial is set to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday, April 24, prior to a private funeral at a New York City church on Sunday, April 25, according to multiple reports.

Details of the public service are still in the works, including attendance numbers and ticketing information. The Barclays Center has a capacity of 19,000, though COVID restrictions will mandate limited attendance, per Deadline. One of DMX’s final big concerts took place at Barclays Center back in June 2019.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist died on April 9, days after he was rushed to the hospital following a heart attack. He was 50.

After being hospitalized, a source close to DMX told ET that medical staff “tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital.”

A vigil was held on April 5 for the rapper, as he fought for his life. That day, ET spoke with Craig Brodhead, a member of DMX’s management team and a friend of more than 30 years who was one of the estimated 500 people who gathered together for the vigil.

In a statement to ET after his death, DMX’s family honoured him as a “warrior who fought till the very end.”

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the statement read. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

MORE FROM ET:

DMX’s Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Gets Large Tattoo Tribute

DMX’s Family Releases Statement Regarding Master Recordings & Memorial

Snoop Dogg Says DMX ‘Was Always Trying to Help Other People’