Amanda Seyfried Jokes That A Third ‘Mamma Mia!’ Could Be In The Works

Amanda Seyfried is down for a return to the Greek Island of Kalokairi.

On Friday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, Seyfried expressed her willingness to do a third “Mama Mia!” movie. But the 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actress, who just gave birth to her second child, said a third kid is not in the cards.

“Definitely third ‘Mamma Mia!’, definitely no third child,” Seyfried told Colbert with a laugh.

Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski welcomed a baby boy, Thomas Jr, in September of 2020.

“If it was up to me, yes, of course, there would be eight ‘Mamma Mias!’. Do you know how much fun that is?” she added. Should a third installment come to fruition, Seyfried said she’d want Colbert and her Les Misérables co-star Hugh Jackman to join the ensemble.

The first “Mamma Mia!” film came out in 2008, but the sequel wasn’t released until 2018.

“Mamma Mia!” producer Judy Craymer, meanwhile, has said she believes the films are “meant to be a trilogy.” And while Seyfried certainly seems enthusiastic about more Grecian musical adventures, in the past she has said, “I don’t think there are enough ABBA songs to make a third movie.”