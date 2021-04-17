TV Series In The Works About Screen Icon Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn ranks in the Hollywood pantheon as one of film’s all-time biggest stars, and a new TV series will delve into the life of the legendary actress.

According to a report in Variety, the series will be written by “The Good Wife” writer Jennifer Hoyt, based on a treatment written by the late actress’ son Luca Dotti and Italian journalist Luigi Spinola.

While film fans will certainly be familiar with Hepburn’s work in such iconic movies as “Sabrina”, “Roman Holiday”, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and “My Fair Lady”, some of Hepburn’s non-movie honours include an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, a Tony, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Presidential Medal of Freedom — to say nothing of being a worldwide fashion icon as muse to designer Hubert DeGivenchy.

Beyond being a movie star, Hepburn — who passed away in 1993 at age 63 after a battle with cancer — also led a fascinating life offscreen, ranging from working with the Dutch resistance as a teenager in Nazi-occupied Holland to travelling the world as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in her later years.

The series will be produced by Italy-based Wildside, the Fremantle-owned company behind HBO series “The Young Pope” and “My Brilliant Friend”.

“For ‘Audrey’ our goal is once again to produce a show that is born locally to deliver globally,” said Freemantle CEO Andrea Scrosati. “The creative team assembled by Wildside and the IP are perfectly positioned to make this happen.”