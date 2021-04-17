Anderson Cooper Confesses He’s ‘Kind Of Nervous’ About Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Click to share this via email

Anderson Cooper might be a two-time “Celebrity Jeopardy!” champ but that doesn’t mean that the TV journalist escaped the jitters before stepping behind the famous podium on the long-running game show.

The 53-year-old star will serve as guest host from April 19 to April 30, following on from Aaron Rodgers‘ stint, which came to an end this week.

The “Jeopardy!” Instagram account shared a sneak peek of Cooper’s episodes on Saturday.

“In high school, I became a ‘Jeopardy!’ fan, I’m a two-time ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ champ and this week, I’ll be the newest ‘Jeopardy!’ guest host,” he explains in the clip.

Cooper also admitted that he was “actually kind of nervous” ahead of taking the reigns.

The broadcaster will use his time on “Jeopardy!” to raise money for Hôpital Albert Schweitzer Haiti, which helps thousands of people get medical care each year.

Previous guest hosts have included Ken Jennings and Katie Couric, while Savannah Guthrie and Mayim Bialik will take on the role following Cooper.