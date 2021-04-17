James Charles Loses Contract With Makeup Company Morphe After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

James Charles and makeup giant Morphe are parting ways.

In an announcement posted to Twitter on Friday, Morphe said that their decision was motivated by accusations of sexual misconduct made by minors against the YouTube star.

“In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering,” the brand explained.

“It is and has always been Morphe’s goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal.”

Charles, 21, also released a statement on Friday addressing the business break-up.

“Accountability is something that I have spoken about a number of times in the past,” Charles said.

Referring to a video he posted on his YouTube on April 1 titled, “Holding Myself Accountable”, Charles added, “In my recent video, I spoke about and took accountability for my part in conversations I had with a few individuals who told me they were over the age of 18. As I said in that video, I can’t show change overnight but will overtime.”

In his statement, Charles said that his video was followed by a “series of misleading stories and false allegations” which have in turn “caused many of my long-term partners to receive considerable negative feedback, one of them being Morphe.”

“I’ve loved every moment working together and am beyond grateful for what we’ve created together,” Charles shared. “That being said, I reached out to them and we have mutually agreed to wind down our James Charles x Morphe collaboration, which is my only project with them.”

“I am continuing to take time away to learn, grow, and listen, and look forward to coming back one day in the future as a better version of myself.”