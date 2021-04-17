Courteney Cox Returning To TV In New Horror-Comedy ‘Shining Vale’

Courteney Cox is returning to the small screen in a new series for Starz, “Shining Vale”.

According to a report in Variety, Cox will star alongside Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino in the half-hour horror-comedy, which has received an eight-episode order.

“Shining Vale” follows a dysfunctional family that moves from a big city to a small town. Unfortunately, their new house was once the scene of horrible atrocities.

Cox star as Patricia “Pat” Phelps, who finds herself affected by something evil in the house, leading her to concludes she’s either depressed or possessed.

“Pat is a former ‘wild child’ who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn),” writes Variety in its synopsis of the series.

“Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, Terry (Kinnear), and her teenage kids Gaynor (Gus Birney) and Jake (Dylan Gage) are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family move from the ‘crazy’ of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.”

Sorvino plays Rosemary — described as being “either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her.” Merrin Dungey (“Big Little Lies”) plays Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor.

“‘Shining Vale’ is a smart, chilling and funny series that tells the story of a family in turmoil who is suddenly living with a paranormal who helps Courteney Cox’s character get her groove back as she starts to question her own sanity,” said Christina Davis, Starz’s president of original programming. “This group of talented actors, executive producers and director blends comedy and horror brilliantly throughout this series which exemplifies the network’s commitment to improve female representation on and off the screen.”

“Shining Vale” marks the “Friends” star’s first TV series since “Cougar Town”, which ran from 2009 until 2015.

She’ll soon be seen in HBO Max’s hugely anticipated and long-delayed “Friends” reunion special, which taped last weekend.