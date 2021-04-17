Selena Gomez Debuts New Collarbone Tattoo

Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is showing off her fresh new ink.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy shared an Instagram video featuring the “Lose You to Love Me” singer on Friday, April 16.

In the clip, Gomez reveals a small cross inked on her collarbone.

“We [heart] @selenagomez,” wrote McCurdy in the caption.

The artist previously inked the word “Rare” on the 28-year-old star, celebrating the release of her Jan. 2020 album.

McCurdy is also responsible for the “God who strengthens me” tattoo on Gomez’s hip.

Her latest piece of ink comes ahead of Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World“, which Gomez is organizing in order to inspire people around the world to get vaccinated against COVID-19.